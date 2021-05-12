James D. Trimble

James “Jim” David Trimble, 69, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UIHC surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at Rock Falls Cemetery, in Rock Falls, Iowa. The family will greet friends after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network at www.iowadonornetwork.org.

Jim was born Sept. 4, 1951, in Mason City, the son of Morris and Lois (Hildman) Trimble. He grew up on the family farm north of Clear Lake and was a 1970 graduate of Ventura High School, Ventura, Iowa. Jim received an associate degree from North Iowa Area Community College. On Feb. 9, 1974 Jim married Diane Cannon at St. Joseph’s Church in Mason City.

Jim had been employed at VetRX in Coralville.

He liked to travel and was an avid reader, especially engaging were books on historical events. Jim loved time spent with his family and grandpuppies.

Jim is survived by his wife, Diane, and their two children, Alicia Trimble (Ian Lyttle) and John Trimble, both of Iowa City; his siblings, Tom (Elvira) Trimble of Champlin, Minn., Nancy (Steve) Toepfer of Oacoma, S.D., Richard (Theresa) Trimble. of Forest City, and Ted Trimble (Lori Hackbarth), of Clear Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; and two granddogs, Binford and Winston.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Earl and Clarice Cannon; his brother-in-law, Michael Cannon; and granddogs, Darwin, Wallace, and Lily.

Online condolences can be left at at www.lensingfuneral.com.