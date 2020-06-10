James D. Marsh

James Douglas Marsh, of Gilbertville, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, at the age of 73.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Clear Lake Cemetery where military honors will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Jim Marsh Memorial Fund in care of his family.

Jim was born to Albert and Betty (Hyde) Marsh on Feb. 14, 1947, in Mason City.

He graduated from Rockwell Swaledale High School in Rockwell, Iowa. In 1968, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1972. Jim received two awards, AFGCM and NDSR. During this time, Jim earned the rank as Sergeant.

After Jim returned from his military service, he attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. majoring in radio broadcasting. Jim worked as a disc jockey at KRIB radio station in, Mason City. Jim enjoyed this time in his life meeting rock-n-roll greats who played at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake. Jim later worked at KLGR radio station in Redwood Falls, Minn. and KICD in Spencer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Betty.

Jim is survived by his four siblings, Jerry (Pam) Marsh, Norwalk, Iowa, Robert (Sharon) Marsh, Clear Lake, Cheryl (Jeff) Goodman, Big Bend, Wis., and Susan and (Partner, Michael Burrage) Thompson, Gilbertville, Iowa; four children. Douglas (Crystal) Marsh, Enumclaw, Wash., Angel Marsh, North Liberty, Iowa, Arica Marsh, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and Cody (Rachel) Marsh, Forest Lake, Minn.; and three step-children, Kendra (Sean) Reynolds-Lillibridge, Circle Pines, Minn., Christopher (Kara) Reynolds, Forest Lake, Minn., and Kelly aka-”Boosie” (Scott Neilson) Stoltzman Centerville, Minn. Jim is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Breeannah, Tiarrah, Colten, Brennen, Christian, Emma, Jose, Edwin, Preston, Irelynnd (Jim’s little diva); and one great-grandchild, Camden.

Jim will be missed by his loving family. He will always be in our hearts.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.