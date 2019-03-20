Jacqueline D. Gerk

Jacqueline (Jackie) Delores Gerk peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on March 11, 2019, at the age of 86.

Born on June 7, 1932, she was the only child of Paul and Lois Fettkether.

A long-time Iowa resident, Jackie graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and continued her music studies at Drake University, in Des Moines. She later lived in West Des Moines, Clear Lake, Naples, Fla., Vero Beach, Fla., and Jupiter, Fla.

First and foremost, Jackie was a dedicated Mother of six boys: Steven (Joan), David (Cynthia), John “Jack” (deceased), Brian, Chris (Lucille), and Martin. She was a proud grandmother of 13: Vaughn, Reed, Misty (James), Angelique, Alexander (Mallory), Robert, Fe, Brittany (Adrian), Jeffrey (Miranda), Matthew (Heidi), Kaitlin (Brian), Brandon, and Jason. She was great-grandmother to six: Carter, Caroline, Avery, Jonathan, Leland, and Saydee.

Jackie was a supremely devoted and loving mother, tireless homemaker, remarkable cook, and faithful Catholic. If raising six boys was not challenge enough, she also shared her home at times with a variety of “pets”: Snoopy the cat, Rocky the raccoon, saltwater fish, snakes, and even an alligator. Whenever united again, her sons would insist she prepare one of her many special dishes: iron skillet-fried chicken and potatoes, meat loaf, cherry pie, Kraft spaghetti & meatballs, scalloped potatoes and ham, or the “Jackie Special” salad.

Unselfishly putting others first, Jackie was unsurpassed in caring for her family, friends, neighbors, and parishioners -- always remembering birthdays and important milestones with a handmade card and a thoughtful gift in-hand. With her husband Charles Gerk (deceased) she helped build two Catholic churches in Florida serving primarily rural farm workers: St. Joseph The Worker Catholic, Moore Haven, Fla. and Buck Ridge Catholic Church, Buck Ridge, Fla.

Jackie cherished every chance to take a break from her hectic schedule and do calligraphy, learn new crafts, play cribbage, and enjoy her music, for she was an outstanding and life-long pianist and organist donating her music talents and time to her local Catholic church. She especially loved the music of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Andy Williams, Liberace, and Wayne Newton. Evenings she looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune and catching the latest American Idol episode.

She won the 1950 Miss Des Moines beauty pageant, hosted by Ronald Reagan, because of her external beauty. But her lifelong internal beauty and strength are what people remember the most. Her warm smile and infectious laugh carried her and her family through both the good and the tough times.

Jackie’s life was too full to recount all her accomplishments and people whose lives she forever touched. But the one thing we know for sure is this: our world was a better place with her in it.

“Dear Lord, relying on your promises to us, We turn to you in trust that our Mother is with you and that she is enjoying your loving embrace. You alone know how she loved the best she could, and how she faithfully endured the struggles that she faced. You know the graces you gave her and you know the grace she was for her family and for so many others. For all the ways she truly loved the way you loved her, please reward her, Lord. May she enjoy the communion of all her family and friends who are with you.”

A private service will be held in Iowa at a future date.