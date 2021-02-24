Jacqueline A. Ott

Jacqueline Annette Ott, 92, lately a resident of Landmark, of Fridley, Minn., and Benedictine Health Center, formerly of Excelsior, Minn. and Clear Lake, gently took her leave on Feb. 5, 2021 following complications from a fall.

Services will be announced and held at a later date.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Ott; parents, Earl and Gertrude Kimball; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Kimball; son, Daniel Ott; daughter, Susan Wisner; and granddaughter, Erica Wisner.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy (Bob) Saum, Karen (Randi) Wisner, Laura (Jackie Hoff) Reynolds and much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephew.

Jackie’s love for family was strong. She married Ralph in 1962 and in 1964 added Dan to this blended family.

After raising her family, Jackie enjoyed working as a church secretary and volunteering at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. In her later years, Jackie lived with dementia/Alzheimers. We were all blessed with her sense of humor and compassion and her joy of playing cards. She was enjoyed by and will be missed by all her knew and loved her.

A special thank you to all at Landmark whose loving care was immeasurable and to Allina Hospice and Benedictine for providing such comfort and dignity.