Jack Larson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice, in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Stephen Benitz, of St. John’s Episcopal Church officiating. Jack’s family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jack Larson enjoyed life for 91 years. He grew up in Worth County and helped his parents run their gas station in Hanlontown, and later his dad’s Allis Chalmers farm implement business. Jack attended the University of Iowa, which was interrupted by a stint with the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan.

When he returned, he met Mary Frances Whitley and completed his degree in commerce. Jack and Mary Fran were married in August of 1949, and spent nearly 70 years together.

Jack had many happy childhood memories of time spent at his grandparents’ farm north of Hanlontown. On New Year’s Day 1953, he and Mary Fran moved there and began farming. While learning the trade, Jack was especially grateful for the guidance given by his uncle, Erling Brunsvold, another black-haired Norwegian.

Jack and Mary Fran raised four daughters on the farm, and in 1968 moved to Clear Lake. He and Mary Fran enjoyed new friends from Clear Lake, and continued to value those in Worth County. Jack farmed until 1999 when he retired and rented his land to two families who became good friends over the years, Doug and Donica Arneson and Clair and Fay Hengesteg.

Jack was a reader, enjoying both history and his daily papers to keep up on current events. He believed in conservation, always cared for his land, and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors.

Jack and Mary Fran were pleased when his cousin Mark Brunsvold and wife, Marsha, moved from Forest City to Clear Lake. Mary Fran and her daughters are all grateful for the kind attention that Mark and Marsha offered Jack in his final years. Thanks also to Sandy Dillavou, Brandon Flugum, and Tracy Hansen for the support they gave to Jack and the Larson family for the past year.

Jack Larson is survived by his wife, Mary Fran; four daughters, Chris (Jim), Sarah (Joel), Laura (David), and Martha (Jerry); grandchildren Jack, Nathan, Rachel, and Rebecca; and his sister, Susan Larson Jacobs.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be given to Central Gardens, the Clear Lake Public Library, the Clear Lake Art Center, or an organization of your choosing.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.