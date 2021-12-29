Jack F. Miller

Jack Frederick Miller, 82, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, with the Rev. Ken Olson and Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Fertile Church of Christ to be used for the Northeast Iowa Christian Service Camp Building Project.

Jack was born May 1, 1939, the son of Verle and Corrine (Zobel) Miller, in Fertile. He married Eva Huerta on July 20, 1957, in Mason City.

A graduate of Fertile High School, class of 1957, Jack worked all his life as a mechanic. He worked at the Shell Station in Mason City, Sears in Mason City for 19 years, and was a partner with his brother, Earl, and nephew, Dan, in Miller’s Diesel and Automotive. He always took great pride in his work.

Jack was a man of strong faith who was active in the church and very close with his family. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with his brothers and camping trips with his family. More than anything, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife, Eva, of Clear Lake; children, Janelle Herzberg, of Glenville, Minn., Linda Peterson, of Elmwood, Wis., Richard (Rita) Miller, of Mason City, Gary (Suzy) Miller, of Plymouth, Iowa, and Eric (Tommi Jo) Miller, of Mason City; grandchildren, Jason Castillo, Casey Herzberg, Juanita Prissel, Amy Schwering, Chad Herzberg, Richard Miller, Jr., Bianca Miller, Ben Miller, Nick Miller, Chloe Miller and Lisa Behl; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean (Dan) Blake, of Clear Lake and Marlin (Dianne) Miller, of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Miller, Jr.; grandson, Kenneth Herzberg; brother, Earl Miller; nephew, Jerry Gudmonson; father and stepmother-in-law, Billy and Dorothy Huerta; and mother and stepfather-in-law, Delfa and Al Chavez.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.