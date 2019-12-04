Jack A. Kimball

Jack Allen Kimball, 88, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at I.O.O.F. Home, in Mason City.

Per Jack’s wishes, no funeral will be held and he will be buried next to his parents in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Jack was born June 3, 1931, the son of Shirley and Agnetha (Christensen) Kimball, in Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949, and then attended Cornell College briefly before joining the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class in less than four years and was honorably discharged.

Jack then attended Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering with honors. He was elected to membership in Phi Kappa Phi, Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu, honorary scholastic fraternities.

Jack was employed by Sylvania’s research laboratory in Waltham, Mass. and received a masters degree in electrical engineering with honors from Northeastern University. He moved to Minneapolis where he spent the rest of his career with Honeywell.

He worked on controls for aircraft manufactured by Boeing. Boeing Viertol, Lockheed and SAAB. He was very proud to be able to work on the SR-41 Blackbird.

After retirement, Jack contracted with various companies. In 2001, he moved back to his hometown of Clear Lake and loved being back.

Jack was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake. He was loyal to this church and would not join another church no matter where he lived. He was also a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868, Mensa and ACBL. He enjoyed playing bridge, billiards and golf.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cynthia Kimball, of Clear Lake; and children, Kathryn (Jesse) Walker, Mark (Beth) Kimball and Michael (Karen) Kimball. He was the very proud and loving grandpa to Ben (Breanna), Erin, Michael, Samuel and Justin. He is also survived by a very dear niece, Jane Fischer, in Mason City; nephews, Bob (Sherry) Fischer and Steve (Robin) Fischer, both in Rockford; and a niece and nephew in Florida, Barbara (Rich) Quinn and Jim Kimball; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Maurice; sister, Marilyn Fischer; and a niece, Joanie.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.