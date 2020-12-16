Izetta J. Weaver

Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per Izetta’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

Izetta was born July 8, 1925, the daughter of Myron and Olive (Crouch) Lewis, in Mason City. She married Gerald Klein in 1940, in Mason City. He preceded her in death in 1980. She later married Harold Weaver, and he also preceded her in death.

Izetta grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked 20 years as a tacker for Mode-O-Day in Mason City, before retiring.

Izetta was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She liked to dance and crochet. She made so many items and garments for people that she probably consumed enough thread to go to Mars and back, if not further.

Izetta is survived by two children, Cindy (Gary) Hamilton, of San Antonio, Texas, and Ted “Ernie” (Teresa) Klein, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jody (Lee) Rouse, of Des Moines, Tim (Shannon) Miller, of Littleton, Colo., Rachel (Sean) Dellis, of Austin, Texas, Amy Baughman, of Provo, Utah, Zach Klein, of Clear Lake, Nick (Marcus Barlow) Klein, of Iowa City, Jake (Robert Simmons) Klein, of Des Moines, Heather (Steve) Gray, of North Royalton, Ohio and Judd (Cristina) Hamilton, of Bulverde, Texas; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Wyatt Rouse, Ethan Klein and Hannah and Lauren Miller; step-children, Gloria, Karen and Debbie; and son-in-law, John Treloar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Jerdell at birth, daughter, Janeice Treoloar; great-grandson, Owen Klein; three sisters; and two brothers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.