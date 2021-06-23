Izetta J. Weaver

Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per Izetta’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa, in Iowa City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.