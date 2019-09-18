It’s Homecoming Week!

(Above) Candidates for Clear Lake High School’s Homecoming Queen and King are: (front L-R) Sky Toyne, Bella Parker, Julia Merfeld, Olivia Larson and Sara Faber, (back L-R) Ryan Thomas, Jackson Loge, Jaylen DeVries, Nick Danielson and Jack Barragy.

by Michelle Watson

Can’t you hear those Lions roar? It’s that time of year again, the time for everyone to don their black and gold and show their community spirit in support of the Clear Lake Lions during Homecoming week 2019.

Part of the fun for the high school classes is participating in Dress Up Days. Themes for the week are: Monday, PJ Day; Tuesday, Country vs. Country Club; Wednesday, Workout Wednesday; Thursday, Decade Day, seniors are the 70’s,