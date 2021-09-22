It’s Homecoming Week!

(Above) Homecoming queen and king candidates - These Clear Lake High School seniors have been chosen as candidates for Homecoming 2021 Queen and King. Coronation will take place at 1 p.m. Friday in E.B. Stillman Auditorium. A community pep rally will follow at City Park at 2 p.m. Pictured are: (Row 1 L-R) Layne Lester, Emily Theiss, Aimee Groeneweg, Jaden Ainley, (Row 2 L-R) Jett Neuberger, Tanner Reimann, Jakob Myers, (Row 3 L-R) Joe Faber, Mitchel Conway. Not available for photo: Emma Pingel. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

“Cage The Cards” is the theme for Clear Lake’s Homecoming 2021.

Tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 22), a powderpuff football game will be played at Lions Field starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Lions fans are encouraged to cheer on the volleyball team in their 7:30 match at home.

Friday is Lion Spirit Day. The queen and king coronation is set for 1 p.m. in E.B. Stillman Auditorium. A parade to downtown Clear Lake will follow, with a pep rally taking place at 2 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell. The varsity football team will take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a 7:30 p.m. Class 2A District 3 tilt. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.