It’s Homecoming Week!

(Above) Clear Lake High School Homecoming royalty includes (front L-R) Ali Maulsby, Delaney Eden, Sophia Ollenburg, Bella Clabaugh and Emily LeFevre, (back L-R) Tyres Green-Harrington, Andrew Formanek, Justin Wright, Andrew Crane and Cael Schmitz. The Homecoming queen and king will be crowned at a pep assembly set for 1:15 p.m. Friday at City Park.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The high school Homecoming tradition will go on, despite some minor changes to promote COVID-19 safety.

Clear Lake High School students started the week with window painting downtown on Sunday, followed by dress-up days Monday and Tuesday at school. Today (Wednesday, Sept. 23) it’s Cowboy vs. Cowabunga Day with a Powderpuff football game planned at Lions Field at 6:30 p.m. Dress-up days continue Thursday with USA Day and Friday is Spirit Day.

A Coronation/Pep Assembly will be held in downtown Clear Lake. High school classes will dismiss at 1 p.m., with coronation starting about 1:15 at the City Park Bandshell. There will be no parade this year. In the event of inclement weather, the coronation and pep assembly will be held in the high school gymnasium, with classes out at 2 and coronation starting at 2:15.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday the varsity football team will take on Hampton-Dumont at Lions Field.

Instead of the usual Homecoming Dance, a Friday Fun Night is planned with music and games at the high school tennis courts from 10-11:30 p.m. Social officials say the outdoor event will allow more social distancing and make it optional for students to attend.

Masks are required to be worn by all students at all of the events.