It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The Christmas season officially kicks off this week in Clear Lake, with the opening of Santa’s Clear Lake house. (Pictured above) Christmas By The Lake Chairman Gene Madson was busy putting the finishing touches on the house in preparation for its Saturday, Nov. 30, opening. The house will be open Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. The following Saturday, Dec. 7, families may visit Santa at his house during Christmas By The Lake festivities. The Jolly Old Elf will be home from 1-4 p.m. and again 6-7 p.m. after the lighted parade. Sunday, Dec. 8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22, the house will be open from 1-4 p.m.