Iowa’s vanished prairie heritage

(Above) A bumblebee collects pollen from a stand of purple prairie clover. -Photo by Lowell Washburn.

by Lowell Washburn

“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.” –

Those words are excerpted from the 1870’s logbook of Norwegian immigrant, Laurence Larson upon his arrival in Winnebago County, Iowa.

For contemporary Iowans, it would be hard – if not impossible -- to imagine such a scene. An undisturbed, seemingly endless natural paradise bursting with summer color, stretching as far as the eye can see. But such was the prairie landscape that greeted Larson and other European immigrants upon their arrival into what is now Northern Iowa.

As wondrously complex as it is beautiful, Iowa’s tall grass prairies contain more than 400 species of flowering plants and grasses. Growing to heights that tickled the leggings of horseback explorers, prairie grasslands were Iowa’s most dominant land feature, covering around 80 percent [30 million acres] of the state when government land surveys were conducted during the 1850s.

Prior to settlement, the diversity of Iowa’s prairie ecosystem was further enriched by the presence of an