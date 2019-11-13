Incumbents returned to office

Three incumbents won re-election to the Clear Lake School Board in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, General Election.

Michael Moeller was the top vote-getter with 402 votes. John Brady received 346 votes and Chad Kuhlers had 289. Challenger John Raymond finished with 256 votes.

Clear Lake School District voters also overwhelmingly approved the school district’s revenue purpose statement by a 469-56 margin.

There were no contested races for Clear Lake City Council seats. At-large Council representative Mike Callanan and First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling were re-elected. Former City Council representative Gary Hugi, who served at-large from 2013 to 2017, was unopposed for the Third Ward seat. Jim Boehnke announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election to a third term.

In Ventura, Joe Schmit was returned to the mayor’s office by a margin of 66-44 over challenger Dustin Pachtinger. Schmit was appointed to the position following the death of mayor Lynne Benson in 2017. Incumbent John Quintus and newcomers Daryl Heinemann and Cory Caldwell will fill the three City Council seats up for election. Heinemann garnered 101 votes, while Quintus had 93 and Caldwell 63.