Inclusive playground reaches goal, location TBA

by Marianne Gasaway

An announcement is expected very soon about the location for a unique “Everybody Plays” playground in Clear Lake.

The Everybody Plays playground committee has announced it has met its fundraising goal for an all-inclusive playground and groundbreaking will take place in Spring 2021.

There had been discussions about building the playground on 12th Avenue South within the city’s 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex, however according to Christina Maulsby, who introduced the playground concept to North Iowa, a new location has been chosen. She expects a joint announcement to be made with the City in the next few weeks.

“I am very excited to make the official announcement soon. It is an area which will be more conducive to families and can be easily located by bike or walking,” she said.

It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.

Fundraising for the estimated playground began in 2018 with a goal of raising $250,000. Committee members solicited donations and pursued grants with good success. Key contributions included $50,000 from the Hanson Foundation, $14,500 from the Clear Lake and Mason City Rotaries, $5,000 from McKesson Corp., $5,500 from the Iowa Knights of Columbus, $5,000 from the First Citizens Charit-