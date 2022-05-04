IF-A tops Clear Lake girls soccer team twice

The Lions battled the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets twice in the past week, with both games ending with the Cadets on top.

IF-A shut out the Clear Lake girls in both meetings. Game one ended in a 4-0 loss at home. On the road, the Cadets prevailed, 5-0.

“We played hard, but had no answer for their attack. They play very good possession ball and we couldn’t handle it,” said Clear Lake Coach Greg Jennings. “On the offensive side of things we just couldn’t get much going. Between the two games we had seven shots on goal, but nothing their goal keeper couldn’t handle. It was definitely a learning week for us.”