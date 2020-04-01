Ice Out declared on Clear Lake

(Above) The ice was declared “out” and the Lady of the Lake made its way to its downtown docking location Saturday.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

“Ice Out” was officially declared on Clear Lake Saturday, March 28, by the city’s Water Superintendent Adam Theiss.

On Tuesday, Theiss reported the lake level as 4.0 inches above the weir. That is almost one-inch less than the final measure taken before “Ice In” was declared Nov. 12, 2019. The final level taken in 2019 was on Nov. 5. At that time the lake was 4.92 inches above the weir.

This year’s Ice Out date was fairly typical. Local records show the earliest Ice Out date occurred March 5, 1931. The latest Ice Out was recorded on April 28, 1951.