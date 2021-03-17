Ice deposit

Sustained 40 mph winds Wednesday night caused the east and south shorelines of Clear Lake to be filled with ice Thursday morning. Despite the windy, warm weather last week “ice-out” could not be declared on the lake. Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss will make that announcement when it is possible to land a boat on any of the lake’s shorelines. A strong early spring storm system moved across Iowa Monday, leaving about five-inches of snow on the Clear Lake area.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.