Humboldt sweeps Clear Lake in NCC opener

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kaitlyn Vanderploeg puts down a hard hit against the Humboldt defense in Thursday night’s match-up. Also pictured for Clear Lake is Julia Merfeld (2). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions opened the North Central Conference volleyball schedule with a loss to Humboldt Thursday, Sept. 5. The Wildcats swept the host Lions, 25-11, 25-6, 25-20.

“We didn’t come out ready to play the first two sets against Humboldt. Our effort was not up to par,” said Head Coach Richie Ellis. “The third set we decided to play all out, like we know how, and it definitely showed. We were playing fearless that last set, diving after balls and making plays like we should.”

As the coach pointed out, Clear Lake’s offense didn’t come alive in the third set and the statistics reflected it. Clear Lake had 11 kills in the match. Delaney Eden and Sara Faber had three apiece to lead the team. Chelsey Holck put down two kills; Julia Merfeld, Kaitlyn Vanderploeg and Alexa Whitehouse had one apiece.

Merfeld made eight assists in the match. Faber and Sophie Ollenburg had two digs apiece. Kennedy Kollenbach added one.

Defensively, Eden and Vanderploeg each recorded two solo blocks. Eden also made two block assists. Holck and Whitehouse each had one assist.

At the service line, Faber led the way with three aces on 8/9 serving. Eden went 6/7 serving while Holck was a perfect 4/4.

“Humboldt is a very good team and we were right there with them point for point. I hope the girls realize how good we could be if we sell out every play,” said Coach Ellis.

This week the Lions host Charles City and Mason City in a triangular Thursday night, Sept. 12. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Algona will come to town.