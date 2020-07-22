Humboldt ends the season for the Lions with 4-3 victory

(Above) Clear Lake’s Connor O’Tool makes it safely to first base as the Lion dug-out looks on. The Lions fell to Decorah, 3-1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

For the second time this season, Humboldt edged Clear Lake Friday night by a score of 4-3. This time the sting was especially painful, as it ended the season for the Lions. They finished with a record of 9-8.

“It is always hard to see a season end, especially when it is in a very close game decided at the end to a conference rival,” said Coach AJ Feuerbach.

Humboldt 4, CL 3

The Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Caden Jones, Erik McHenry and Austin Warnke led off with consecutive singles. PJ Feuerbach was hit by a pitch, scoring Jones, and Eric Ritter singled to bring in two runs.

Three straight outs provided the Wildcats with some momentum and they scored one run in the bottom of the third, 3-1.

Three Humboldt runs in the bottom of the fifth gave the home team what they needed for the win. A single and home run off starter Erik McHenry tied the score. After McHenry surrendered two walks Eric Ritter came in to pitch. He got his first batter to ground into a fielder’s choice, but a wild pitch plated the go-ahead run.

The Lions threatened in the sixth, as Andrew Formanek started things off with a walk. With one out, Mitchel Raber was hit by a pitch, putting two Lions on base. However back-to-back strikeouts got the Cats out of the pinch. The Lions also left two on base in the seventh.

“We got out great, but we just could not make enough plays and string together the rally at the end that we so desperately wanted,” said Coach Feuerbach.

The Lions lost despite out-hitting Humboldt seven to two.

McHenry took the loss for the Lions. He was charged with four runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six.

Jacob Thurm got the win for Humboldt. He went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one.

Feuerbach led the Lions with two hits in three at bats. He had one RBI. Ritter had one hit and two RBIs.

Ritter pitched two innings, striking out two and walking two.

Coach Feuerbach thanked the six seniors on the team that played their final high school games.

“Erik McHenry, Connor O’Tool, Brecken Arndt, Mitchell Raber, Noah Mason and Jacob Monson, I can’t thank you enough for your commitment to Clear Lake baseball these last five years. I was privileged to coach you all for these five years and you are all great young men and I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors. Lion strong for life!”

Decorah 3, CL 1

The Lions lost their final game of the regular season in a