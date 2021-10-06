Howard T. Nelson

Howard Thomas Nelson, 89, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Clear Lake Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 or a charity of one’s choice.

Howard was born Feb. 3, 1932, the son of Henry M. and Thora (Elwood) Nelson, in Mason City. He grew up and attended country school and high school in Clear Lake before being drafted into the United States Marine Corps and serving in the Korean War. Following an honorable discharge and being awarded a Purple Heart, Howard returned to Clear Lake where he farmed most of his life.

Howard was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He was a very proud U.S. Marine, and enjoyed golfing and going for car rides.

Howard is survived by his siblings, Richard (Janelle) Nelson, of Rose Creek, Minn. and Esther Hubacher, of Mason City; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ona (Dale) Snyder and Edell (Don) Westerberg; a brother in infancy; and brother-in-law, John Hubacher.

Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.