House Fire

A fire which caused an estimated $250,000 damage to a Clear Lake home Tuesday, Nov. 10, remains under investigation.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the Robert and Jill Branstad home at 1021 N. 8th St. at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed heavy fire venting from two main floor windows and heavy smoke showing from the entire structure. Crews initiated an aggressive attack on the fire and ventilated the roof to release smoke and heat from the house. Smoke damage occurred in the basement level.

One of the homeowners’ daughters was at home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

The CLFD battled the blaze with one ladder company, two engine companies, an ambulance with 13 firefighters. Also responding in mutual aid capacity was the Ventura Fire Department with 1 engine company and 6 firefighters. The house suffered extensive damage throughout the main floor and attic areas. Assisting at the scene were the Clear Lake Police Department and Alliant Energy.