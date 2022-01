In advance of its Friday, Jan. 7 opening, Clear Lake City Council members were treated to a tour of the new Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake. Ground was broken in June 2020 for the project. It is the first hotel built in Clear Lake in this century.

The 84 room hotel features an indoor pool and 5,400 square foot meeting/conference space. It is located in the city’s new Courtway Park Development Subdivision just east of Interstate 35 off of Highway 122. -Reporter photos.