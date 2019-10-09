Hot race at Algona for Clear Lake cross country team

by Michelle Watson

It’s hard to believe the Clear Lake cross country team has been running in very hot and humid conditions in October. The weather may have affected some of the runner’s times, but there were highlights at the Algona meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Boys

The boys faced some tough competition, but managed to place fifth as a team.

Justin Wright went toe-to-toe with some of the best runners in the state and proved he can handle the competition. Wright placed third with a time of 17:52.

“Justin continues to grow in his knowledge of race strategy,” said Coach Nick DiMarco.

This was the first race back for Andrew Mixdorf, who was out with an injury. Mixdorf cracked the top 30, placing 29th with a time of 19:06. Christopher Molander was 44th with a time of 19:30. Jacob Pedelty and Leo Tolentino ran neck-and-neck, finishing 50th and 52nd respectively. Pedelty finished in 19:43, while Tolentino ran the race in 19:49. Also running for Clear Lake was Jack Crane, 72nd, 20:31, and Jaden Wright, 80th, 20:41.

Girls

The girls team experienced some highs and lows at the Algona meet. They had a few individual highs, but as a team they placed 10th.

“Kaylee McCarl ran one of her best races of the year,” said Coach DiMarco.

The heat didn’t affect McCarl’s time. She placed 34th with a time of 23:59.

Jayden Heesch was next to cross the line for the Lions. She was 42nd with a time of 24:35. Emily Roberts was 80th with a time of 27:11. Jillian Enke and Ella Nielsen ran tight races, finishing 86th and 88th respectively. Enke ran the race in 27:41 and Nielsen wasn’t far behind with a time of 28:30. Also running for Clear Lake was Jessica Theobald, 94th, with a time of 29:13, and Aimee Groeneweg, 101st, 30:37.

JV

The JV boys team had a successful day, placing fourth as a team with two runners in the top 10.

Roman Gabrielson led the pack with a second place finish in 19:19. Elijah Mock was seventh in 20:14.

“This was a very exciting race for Roman. He and the