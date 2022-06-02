Honor, Remember, Reflect

(Above) A large group gathered at Clear Lake Cemetery Monday morning to participate in Memorial Day services.

by Marianne Gasaway

Memorial Day is the time to honor, remember and reflect upon the service of all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, but the guest speaker at Monday’s local service highlighted the service of a group which are sometimes overlooked.

Dr. Charlene Gooch, a United States military veteran of the Vietnam Era, told a large crowd gathered at Clear Lake Cemetery about the Military Women’s Memorial (also known as the Women in Military Service Memorial) at Arlington National Cemetery. Gooch serves as an ambassador for the only memorial to honor the more than 3 million women who served the country since the American Revolution.