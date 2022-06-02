Honor, Remember, Reflect

Honor, Remember, Reflect

(Above) A large group gathered at Clear Lake Cemetery Monday morning to participate in Memorial Day services.

Members of the V.F.W. Post 4869 Honor Guard assembled a Battlefield Cross as Officer of the Day Steve Merrill explained its meaning. The cross is made up of the soldier’s rifle stuck into the ground or into the soldier’s boots, with helmet on top. Dog tags are sometimes placed on the rifle, and the boots of the dead soldier can be placed next to the rifle. While it is used less today as a means of identification, it still serves as a method of mourning among the living. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Memorial Day is the time to honor, remember and reflect upon the service of all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, but the guest speaker at Monday’s local service highlighted the service of a group which are sometimes overlooked.

Dr. Charlene Gooch, a United States military veteran of the Vietnam Era, told a large crowd gathered at Clear Lake Cemetery about the Military Women’s Memorial (also known as the Women in Military Service Memorial) at Arlington National Cemetery. Gooch serves as an ambassador for the only memorial to honor the more than 3 million women who served the country since the American Revolution.

