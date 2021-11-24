Holiday lights contest returns

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will again spearhead a “Light Up Clear Lake” holiday light and decoration challenge.

Do you think your home or business has the best lights in Clear Lake or Ventura? Sign up by contacting the Chamber at 641-357-2159, or online at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

Judging will take place in the following categories: The Clark Griswold Award, Creative Inflatables, Reason for the Season, Through a Child’s Eyes, Traditionally Elegant and People’s Choice.

The Chamber will be accepting entries through Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Light Up Clear Lake, presented by CL Tel, began last year as a fun way to light up the area and allow families to enjoy a safe and socially distanced activity during the holidays. Addresses of participants will be printed in the Mirror-Reporter on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and can also be found on a digital map at the Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

A panel of judges will select one winner for each of the first five categories listed above. The People’s Choice Award will be voted on by the community.

Photos of all entries will be placed on the Chamber’s Facebook page the week of Dec. 13. Vote by “liking” the photo of your favorite home or business. Voting will close on Monday, Dec. 20.

Winners will be announced in the Mirror-Reporter on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and each winner will receive Chamber Bucks.

The Chamber has partnered with presenting sponsor CL Tel, photography partner Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and a panel of judges led by Whit Mixdorf and Vonnie Amosson.