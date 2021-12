Winners named in Lighted Parade

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners in the Christmas By The Lake Lighted Parade.

Dr. Jay’s Ironworks (Jerry Nelson) was awarded first place and $300 in Chamber Bucks. Second place and $175 in Chamber Bucks went to CL Tel and third place and $75 in Chamber Bucks was MBT.

Approximately 30 floats participated in the Lighted Parade.