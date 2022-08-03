Historical Society ready to open new facility

by Marianne Gasaway

Dreams can come true– and one has for the Clear Lake Historical Society.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the organization will open its new museum and research center in the former Parks and Recreation house at 800 1st Ave. S.

Historical Society President, Archivist and Education Coordinator Beth Ann Schumacher explained the City of Clear Lake offered the use of the building when the Parks department moved to the Public Works building in March 2019.

“It wasn’t a quick or easy process, and it has been one involving much hard work and hours of sweat equity,” said Schumacher. But finally, opening day is in sight.

To get the building ready for the public major projects were required, according to Schumacher.

Between 2019 and January 2021, the roof was replaced, wiring updated, plumbing updated, an ADA bathroom installed, ADA ramp and access doors put in place, heating and cooling updated, the foundation repaired, new basement windows installed, the basement raised and leveled leading to wall repair on both floors of the house.

In February 2021, members of the Historical Society began to go to work cleaning, repainting, restoring oak floors and woodwork and determining how to best use the spaces available for research areas, exhibits and storage.

“The 1913 house will need constant love and care and will be a continual work in progress, but after a long period of hard work by the City of Clear Lake, the Historical Society and the generous donations of many local businesses in Clear Lake, including but not limited to CL Tel and Woodford Lumber and Home and private citizens, the Clear Lake Historical Society is excited to finally open again on a regular basis to our community,” said Schumacher.

The public is invited to discover new volunteer opportunities and tour the new museum and research center at the Historical Society’s annual meeting on Saturday, Aug. 13,