Highs and lows for softball team

(Above) Chelsey Holck successfully slid into third base on a steal during the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows game on June 9. The Lions won the game, 14-8. Holck was 3/4 at the plate with two doubles. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake softball team had a week of highs and lows. The team made it to the Championship round at the Lake Mills Tournament, before dropping two games. They rallied to capture two wins, before falling to Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday.

Lake Mills Tournament

On Saturday, June 5, Clear Lake participated in the Lake Mills Tournament.

The Lions started the day off strong with a huge, 16-3 win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Lion bats came alive, collecting 16 hits. Smacking doubles was Reese Brownlee and Annika Nelson. Brownlee went on to collect one more hit and Nelson tallied two RBIs. Chelsey Holck collected three hits and two RBIs, while Emeny Brattrud had three hits with five RBI’s. Makella Jacobs added two hits.

Alivia Hauge got the win on the mound. In the five innings she pitched, she gave up five hits, struck out four and walked three.

The win put the Lions into the championship round against Riceville. Clear Lake was defeated, 2-1.

“The game was a real nail biter that came down to the bottom of the seventh inning,” said Coach Shelly Zeitler.

The Lions scored two runs on six hits.

Ashlyn Fread pitched all seven innings, she gave up two runs on four hits, she walked one and struck out one.

St. Edmond 10, CL 2

Clear Lake had a loss on the road against St. Edmond on June 7. The Gaels defeated the Lions, 10-2.

The Lions were led by Chelsey Holck who smacked two doubles and had one RBI. Makella Jacobs started the game off in the second inning with a solo home run.

“We had a hard time getting the bats going St. Eds pitcher, Kylie Hughes, had 11 strikeouts,” said Coach Zeitler.

Central Springs 12, CL 0

It was a tough night for the Lions when they traveled to Manly on June 8 to play Central Springs. The Panthers made a short game of it, beating the Lions, 12-0 in three innings.

The Panthers pitcher gave up one hit. Clear Lake’s Makella Jacobs was the lone Lion to manage a hit.

CL 14, C-G-D 8

The Lions bounced back on Wednesday, June 9, capturing a 14-8 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Annika Nelson led the Lions with a perfect night at bat. She went 4/4 and smacked two doubles. Reese Brownlee also had a good night, collecting two hits and four RBIs. Chelsey Holck was 3/4 with two doubles and Emeny Brattrud had one hit and two RBI’s for the night.

Alivia Hauge got the win on the mound. She gave up eight runs on nine hits, she walked two and struck out four.

CL 6, GHV 0

It was another hot night for a game, but the heat didn’t slow the Lions down as they picked up a 6-0 win on the road against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Annika Nelson, Chelsey Holck, Emeny Brattrud, and Grace Meyer all collected two hits on the night. Makella Jacobs had the most RBIs with two.

Ashlyn Fread got the win on the mound with a shut out, giving up two hits, walking three and striking out six.

IF-A 3, CL 2

To finish off a very busy week in the heat, the Lions traveled to Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday, June 11. The Lions put up a solid fight, but were beaten at the bottom of the eighth inning, 3-2. The Lions scored their only two runs in the first inning.

Leading the bats for the Lions were Macey Holck and Layne Lester with two hits apiece. Chelsey Holck had one RBIs on a double and Laney Lester also had an RBI.

Alivia Hauge pitched for the Lions and went all eight innings giving up three runs on six hits. She had five strikeouts, hit one batter and walked two.

“ I’m very proud of how these girls played tonight seeing everyone support each other,” said Coach Zeitler. ‘The girls on the bench did an outstanding job cheering the ladies on the field. The girls left everything they had out on the field.”