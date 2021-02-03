High school students get to cheer on their team

Clear Lake High School students made the most out of their first opportunity this season to cheer on their team Thursday night.

According to school officials, high school students may now attend varsity basketball games. However, Clear Creek Elementary and Clear Lake Middle School students are not allowed to attend high school games at this time unless they are on the spectator list with an adult.

Middle school, ninth grade, and junior varsity games will continue to operate under the current restrictions of two spectators per participant.

-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.