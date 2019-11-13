High school students build real world computer science skills

David Guetzlaff and Lewis Callaway have used the opportunity and experience they gained at Kingland Systems, Clear Lake, to their advantage. -Submitted photo.

by Vernon Johnson Sr. Marketing & PR Professional

Kingland Systems

It was May 5th.

Iowa State University freshman Lewis Callaway remembers it well. That was the day he was introduced to Kingland and confirmed computer science was what he wanted to pursue in school and as an entrepreneur.

As a sophomore at Clear Lake High School, Callaway and classmate David Guetzlaff were part of a small group of students invited to attend a job shadowing day at software company Kingland, headquartered in Clear Lake, Iowa. It was a half-day opportunity that opened their eyes to what was possible after high school.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee had partnered with Kingland to give students a real-world view of life behind the keyboard. It started as Gee overheard a Kingland employee discussing the challenges of finding qualified candidates to work at the company.

By 2020, an estimated 1 million computer programming-related jobs in the U.S. are expected to be unfilled, according to an article in TechRepublic. Couple this with 58 percent of all STEM courses being in computing, but only eight percent of STEM graduates have a degree in computer science and it’s clear there’s