Helene E. Bachellor

Helene Ethel Bachellor, 85, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may directed to Laura R. Bachellor, 1516 South Carolina Ave. Mason City, Iowa 50401 in Helene’s memory.

Helene was born July 7, 1937, in Mason City, the daughter of William and Mary Ella Bruns. After graduating high school Helene and a friend moved to San Francisco, Calif. While living in San Francisco Helene welcomed twin daughters, Lisa (Lenz) and Laura Bachellor.

Helene enjoyed being a California girl for nearly two years before returning to Iowa. In order to help out with Helene’s return, Aunt Flossie Skellenger, flew out to California to assist Helene with under-two-year-old twins in the long drive back to Iowa.

On Dec. 30, 1966, Helene married fellow Clear Lake High alum Paul Bachellor. In September of 1968, the family welcomed their youngest daughter, Lynn.

During life Helene enjoyed baking cakes. Chances are many of you had your wedding cake, birthday or graduation cake made by Helene. Helene also adored cooking. She’d try many recipes over the course of her life and if they were found to be scrumptious, she’d copy them into her notebook she names her “Tried & True”. Lynn would later take on the role of combining all of these “Tried and Truly” delicious recipes into Helene’s own cookbook and had many copies printed.

Camping was also a fun past-time enjoyed by Helene and family. Generally, we would be found in the same spot, between two trees, in Rockwell, Iowa Campground. Believe it or not the family cats, Killie and Sugar, even joined the excursions, unleashed no less!

Later Helene would winter in Tomball, Texas with Lynn. She enjoyed following Lynn back down to Texas after each Christmas, complete with her cat, Shadow, along for the ride; sedated of course. She’d return in the spring and was ready to enjoy being back in Clear lake.

Lisa eventually joined Mom on the trek down to Texas as her personal driver. Once there the three of them would spend a week of fun and Lisa would fly home. It became a yearly venture for Lisa to return, via flight, and drive Mom back up to Iowa.

Helene lost her husband, Paul, who passed away on her birthday in 1983. She also shared her oldest daughter, Lisa’s, tragedy of the sudden death of her youngest son, Nic, at the young age of 13, on 9-9-99. Lastly, Helene outlived her youngest daughter, Lynn, who died suddenly and just 10 days short of her 47th birthday on 9-3-15.

Helene is survived by her daughters, Lisa Lenz and Laura Bachellor; grandson, Dustin Lenz (Breanna) and their children, Dezi and Braxton; great-granddaughter, Kendra Pickar; brother, Bill Bruns; April Schmitz and family; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and countless good friends.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Ella Bruns; In-laws, Dorcas and Raymond Bachellor; and grandson, Nic Lenz.

While we will miss her dearly, we take solace in knowing she is once again with loved ones that have passed before her. Per Helene “Best job in Life was stay-at-home Mom/Wife”. Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel did arrangements.