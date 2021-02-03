Helen Louise Harger, 86, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021 at Fountain West Health Center, in West Des Moines. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Helen was born on May 30, 1934 near Ossian, Iowa to Minnie (Pankow) and Guy Leidahl. She was raised and attended school in the Decorah area. In 1949, Helen married Don Evenrud and they raised their family in West Union and Clear Lake, Iowa. Helen and Don owned and operated Evenrud’s Café in Clear Lake for several years. Helen later met Orville Harger and they were married on July 22, 1978, and resided in Grimes, Iowa. Helen and Orville managed several Budget Storage sites in the Des Moines area.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and collecting recipes. She also organized many family photo albums, and treasured time reading, gardening, sewing and playing cards and board games with friends. She and Orville relished time spent traveling and fishing.

Helen is survived by her husband, Orville Harger; son, Bruce (Anne) Evenrud; daughter, Sheryl (Brent) Arment; son, Mark (Shirley) Evenrud; son, Mike Evenrud; step-daughter, Kinley (Chris) Cobler; grandchildren, Tanner, Chad and Lane Evenrud, Megan (Drew) Birkhofer, Mindy (Drew) DeVries, Robert Evenrud, Ashley (Evenrud) Yingling and Rachel (Cobler)Wollert; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Hovden; brother, Wayne Leidahl; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Minnie Leidahl; daughter, Bonnie (Evenrud) Knutson, son-in-law, Glenn Sexauer; brother-in-law, Alan Hovden; and sister-in-law, Carol Leidahl.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, 5959 Village View Drive, Suite 100 in West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.