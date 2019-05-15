Helen Harms

Helen Grace Harms, 93, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed to the Heart Association, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City or Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

Helen was born July 10, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Bohn) Hollatz, in Garner. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1943.

On March 12, 1950, Helen was united in marriage to Raymond Harms, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Garner, and to this union, three children were born.

Helen had quite the green thumb which contributed to her amazing rose garden that was enjoyed by many. Cooking and baking were other favorite hobbies of hers, which was proven by her oatmeal raisin cookies that were the best. She and Ray enjoyed many fishing trips to Minnesota and traveling to many places, including Arizona, where they wintered for 17 years. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Helen’s faith was important to her and as a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, she enjoyed participating in many of their activities.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by her children, Claudia Harms, Fort Dodge, James (Joan) Harms, Clinton, and Donald (Mary) Harms, Mason City; grandchildren, Katie (Erin) Lyons, Nicole (Cole) Metcalf, Marie (Matt) Ott, Christine (Bill) Struecker; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Schoenwetter, Stella Lemke and Ardith (Wayne) Toppin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; brothers, Ellsworth, Wilbur and Melvin Hollatz; and sisters, Edna Albers, Alma Reed, Edith Poohl and Pearl De Groote; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Harms.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.