Helen G. Harms

Helen Grace Harms, 93, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the Heart Association, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

