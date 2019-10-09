Harvest Festival shines on

The annual Harvest Festival went on as scheduled Saturday, despite the lack of fall weather Saturday. Crowds braved a rainy, windy day to enjoy fall-themed contests, shopping, music and more.

“Although Mother Nature didn’t provide us with the best conditions to kick-off the 15th Annual Harvest Festival, those who ventured out still had a great time,” said Jennifer Larsen, chair of the event for the host Chamber of Commerce. “Chamber staff was able to secure new musical acts this year and they were a huge hit with everyone. In speaking with several of the wineries and breweries who participated, they were happy with the turnout for the event - despite the weather - and are looking forward to returning next year.

Main Avenue was lined with vendor’s tents selling merchandise, as well as offering wine tasting. The event featured 14 different wine tasting locations, with a craft beer stand sprinkled in.

The day started with a 5K Champagne run with over 60 participants.

“As a committee, we were pleased with how the day went overall and will begin making plans for the 16th annual event that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Here are the winners from Harvest Festival competitions:

Best Wine of the Day: first place, Stone Cliff Winery, Sangria; second place, Frisky Fox Vineyard & Winery, Brianna; third place, Ardon Creek, Johanna.

Pole Decorating Contest: first place, Farmers State Bank ($150 Chamber Bucks); second place, Hall Realty ($100 in Chamber Bucks); third, C.A.R.E.S. Post Prom 2019 Committee ($50 in Chamber Bucks).

Guess the Cork - Info Booth: Lindsey Wheeler (custom Harvest Festival wine box); Guess the Cork - Chamber Office, Brittany (gift basket).

$100 Shopping Spree: Connie Ulrich.

Best Wine of the Day Voter: Katrina Toyne (gift basket).

Where’s Maxine?: Valerie Monson (gift pack)

Salsa Contest: first place mild: Bob Welper; first place medium: Maureen Engel; first place hot: Mark Osterman (Each Winning $50 in Chamber Bucks).