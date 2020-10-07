Harvest Fest shines on

(Above) A group remembers the fun day with a selfie.-Photos by Chris Barragy.

“It’s been the slowest and fastest year ever,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Direrctor Stacy Doughan says. That’s because the community’s usual busy event schedule didn’t really get going until September when a triathlon was held. On Saturday, the Chamber hosted its annual Harvest Festival. “People were really appreciative of the event. It was something to come to downtown and there was plenty to see and do.” Doughan called the crowds respectful of pleas to practice social distancing and stay safe. Next up for the Chamber will be Christmas By The Lake, which will likely be presented in a modified form. “We’ll do our best to bring some joy to the holiday season,” said Doughan.