Harrison places third at Regional tennis competition

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Maranda Harrison finished third in Regional tennis competition, just missing a chance to compete at State. The Regional was played Wednesday, May 15, at Waverly. The top two finishers advanced.

“I am very proud of how all the girls played, especially Maranda. It was a long day in the heat and it got the best of her. But to end the season at third place is still a great accomplishment,” said Coach Cat Bauer-Aragon.

Harrison opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Schuessler, of Osage. She continued to cruise in a 6-3, 6-0 win over Marina Meyer, from Independence, but was tripped up by Mara Freiden, of Decorah, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. She bounced back to finish third by topping Jadin Beyer, of Hampton, 6-0, 6-0.

Jessica Theobald also played in the singles competition but was defeated by Soleih Smith, from Deborah, 6-4, 6-0.

“Jessica also had a great match that went on for while, but just came up short,” said Bauer-Aragon.

Clear Lake’s two doubles teams also came up short.

Kaylee Nosbisch and Stephanie Penning lost to Sadie Hansen and Katie Wichman, of Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-0, 6-0. Kaley Meyer and Kara Reineke were downed, 6-0, 6-0.

“Both doubles teams played well, they just came up short, said the coach. “I am looking forward to next season and building on the success we saw this season. We have some underclassmen ready to move up and that is exciting.”