Harriet J. DeBolt, age 95, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 9, 1926, in Round Lake, Minn., the daughter of Harry and Jennie Slocum-Garms. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1944.

Harriet worked as a manager of operator services for Northwestern Bell for 29 years and one year for AT&T. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Telephone Pioneers previously serving as their president. She had also been a member of Business and Professional Women. Harriet cherished time spent with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include: three daughters, Linda (James) O`Donnell, of Waverly, Carol (Ken) Seeger, of Indianola, Mary (Denny) Carmody, of Clear Lake; a sister, Karen (Dave) Siefert, of San Antonio Texas; four granddaughters, Kathleen Gavin, Abbie (Travis) Micucci, Jill (Chris) Carlson, Jodi Anderson; a grandson, James (Heather) O`Donnell V; eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Gavin, Enzo and Marco Micucci, Maria Carlson, Charlene, Julie and Nathan Azeltine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Johnson; and granddaughter, Rachael Seeger.