Harriet H. Winter, 92, of Clear Lake passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, with her husband at her side.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at First Congregational Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Harlan Seri officiating.

In honor of Harriet, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church to be utilized for Operation Christmas Child.

Harriet Helen Jones was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Sioux City, Iowa the daughter of Harrod and Helen (Scott) Jones. Growing up in the Sioux City area, she graduated from East High, in Sioux City, and furthered her education at Morningside College in order to become a teacher. On June 26, 1954 Harriet married the love of her life, Delano “Del” Winter, in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with five daughters, Susan, Karen, Ellen, Lori, and Lisa. The family made their way to Clear Lake where Harriet taught third grade for 25 years. She had a passion for teaching that brought love and excitement to her classrooms.

Harriet was active and involved in numerous activities at church including many circles and ladies groups. For many years she and Del wintered in Arizona and enjoyed yearly trips to Branson, Mo. and the north shore of Lake Superior. Time spent traveling and camping brought Harriet joy. Each year she collected toys and trinkets in anticipation for Operation Christmas Child, where gifts are prepared and sent overseas to children in need. For over 20 years Harriet played in the same Bridge Club. Most of all, Harriet was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and was blessed to become a great-grandmother. Her family was the center of her life and time spent with them brought her the greatest joy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Del; her daughters, Susan (David) Latta, of Plymouth, Minn., Karen (Craig) Shayer, of Clear Lake, Lori (Kirk) Muhlenbruck, of Northfield, Minn., and Lisa (Jeff) Anderson, of Ames, Iowa; a son-in-law, Dan (Patti) Morehouse, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Andrea (Matt) Williamson, Kelsey (Tim) Barseness, Sam (Melanie) Shayer, Jane Shayer, Sean Morehouse, Megan (Joe) Naps, Erin (Seth) Grove, Jenna, Erik and Lauren Muhlenbruck, Kyle (Cassidy) Anderson, Sara (Josh) Rudolf, and Ryan Anderson; seven beloved great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Delores Mouw of Sibley, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Those greeting her at the gates of Heaven are her parents; daughter, Ellen, who passed in 2003; and two sisters, Marilyn and Mary.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.

