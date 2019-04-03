Hanus switching rolls at CL Arts Center

Executive director will stay involved as artist, volunteer

The head of the Clear Lake Arts Center is stepping down. Paula Hanus, executive director said in an interview last week, that she and the Arts Center’s board of directors started the conversation in the summer of 2018.

“I wanted to give the board enough time to go through a robust recruitment process for my successor. My hope is that I can still be involved in the Arts Center, only in different roles: as an artist, an instructor and a volunteer,” said Hanus.

During her almost six-year tenure as the executive director, Hanus formed new partnerships and collaborations with other area non-profits and businesses including a Re-Purpose Exhibit with the Clear Lake Earth Days Committee, an outdoor summer theater production with Central Gardens, a Poodle Skirt Workshop during the Surf’s Winter Dance Party and a Meet the Kite Pilots reception during the Color the Wind Kite Festival. Other Arts Center programs established under her direction are Nonsemble’s Club Flamingo, Computer Software Training, Holiday Preview and CreativeSynergy.

While in the position of executive director, visitors to the Arts Center almost doubled, memberships increased and the number of adults and children participating annually in the Arts Education programming quadrupled. As the face and voice of the Arts Center, Hanus helped raise over $400,000 for the Arts Center’s Arts Alive capital campaign.

“I am very proud of all that we’ve accomplished and really excited about the future of the Arts Center. But most of all I’m grateful to the countless volunteers who have helped build this wonderful organization. Their spirit of volunteerism and community-mindedness reminds me of how fortunate we are to live in this Community.”

There will be a farewell reception for Hanus on Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Clear Lake Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 17 S. 4th St. in downtown Clear Lake.