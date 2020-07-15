Groups partner for boat cleaning stations at lake

(Above) The Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, IDNR and City of Clear Lake contributed to this boat cleaning station at Tourist Park, just off South Shore Drive.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Boaters visiting Clear Lake via the Tourist Park Boat Ramp will see a new addition to the parking area. Thanks to cooperation between the Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the City of Clear Lake, a boat decontamination station is now available near the front of the parking area.

“This station will serve as a line of defense against aquatic invasive species moving into or out of Clear Lake,” explained CLEAR Project Coordinator Jim Sholly.

The new waterless cleaning station features several tools for boaters to utilize, including hand-held grabbing tools, squeegees, brush tools and a plug wrench. A wet/dry vacuum can be used to suck up any water remaining in the boat or bait buckets and a 90 psi blower tool is included to clean those hard-to-reach places. Instructions on the side of the station explain the use of each piece of equipment and a light tower will make sure that boaters returning after dark can easily clean, drain and dry their boat before leaving the lake.

The Iowa DNR provided $10,000 for the station through its Marine Fuel Tax Grant. That funding was matched by the APCL; the City of Clear Lake covered remaining installation and upkeep costs.

Those using the Tourist Park lot where the cleaning station is located are reminded to be aware of parking restrictions.

Sholly said Clear Lake Police will be enforcing a no parking order in front of the station and along the travel routes in that parking lot to ensure boaters can al-