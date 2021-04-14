Ground broken for Starboard Square project

(Above) Representatives were on hand Tuesday morning, April 13, to break ground on the Starboard Square Commercial Development project. Pictured (L-R): is Councilman Bennett Smith, Mayor Nelson Crabb; Mike Momberg, of Momberg Land; Todd and Lorri Hall, property owners; Councilman Gary Hugi; and Councilman Mike Callanan. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning, April 13, for the Starboard Square Commercial Development project located in the Courtway Park Subdivision.

“This is another vision that will be turned into a reality,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We are looking forward to seeing this project prosper.”

The Starboard Square Commercial Development project is the third project underway in the area. Old Dominion Freight Group and Fairfield Marriott Hotel are also being constructed in the subdivision located near the intersection of Highway 122, near its intersection with Interstate 35.

The Clear Lake City Council has already approved a Letter of Intent with developers for the Starboard Square project. It will be located on Lot 3 in the subdivision. The plan received approval from the Planning and Zooming Commission on March 30.

“This is another positive step in this development park,” said Mayor Crabb. “What a challenging time this has been with building costs skyrocketing and materials being hard to obtain. Executing a project like this has not been easy in these uncertain times.”

The development agreement will provide property tax incentives to Momberg Land to be paid over seven years at a total not to exceed $225,000. The payments would be paid solely and only from incremental property tax revenues generated within the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area.

The city also agrees to add water and sanitary sewer service into the project footprint, or to reimburse the developer for the cost of such construction, in an amount not to exceed $50,000.

The city also will reimburse Momberg Land for engineering, legal and other related expenses for an amount not to exceed $15,000.