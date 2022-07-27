Gravity on Tour brings art, science to life statewide

Des Moines Ballet, Science Center of Iowa part of Thursdays on Main

Ballet Des Moines will bring its full company of professional dancers to Clear Lake this week, sharing world-class arts and education programming directly with Iowans.

“Gravity on Tour” includes excerpts from Ballet Des Moines’ ground-breaking “Gravity” season, along with a host of interactive STEM experiences from Iowa State University’s FLEx Virtual Reality Lab and the Science Center of Iowa’s mobile planetarium to sending postcards to space and back.

Clear Lake’s Thursdays on Main event on July 28 is one of six locations for the Gravity performance throughout Iowa this summer. STEM activities will begin at 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Main, with the performance at the City Park Bandshell beginning at 6 p.m.

The free performances build on the April 2022 world pre-