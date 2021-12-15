Grapplers split NCC dual meets

Clear Lake wrestlers split matches in a dual meet of North Central Conference teams Thursday, Dec. 9. The Lions defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, but were bested by Algona.

CL 51, IF-A 21

A pair of falls and four forfeits by Iowa Falls-Alden in the middle of the match helped to give the Lions a resounding win. Hayden Rieck and Sam Sestina each pinned their opponents at 160 and 170-pounds respectively to give the Lions a cushion after a back and forth match early on. Marcus Skidmore had a fall at 132 to open the meet and Carter Perry won a 6-2 decision at 145, making the score 9-9 before Rieck and Sestina’s matches.

After the forfeits, the Cadets tried to tighten the match with falls at 113 and 120, but Max Currier finished off the assault with a fall on 0:27 at 126.

Algona 52, CL 15

Only three Lions were able to come away with wins in the match against Algona. Hayden Rieck recorded a fall in 2:19 at 160-pounds, Aaron Richtsmeier pinned his opponent at 285 in 1:15 and Tyler LeFevre recorded an 8-5 decision at 138.

126: Tate Slagle (A) over Max Currier (CL) (Dec 11-6) 132: Ian Fehr (A) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (SV-1 6-4) 138: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Ashton Moreno (A) (Dec 8-5) 145: Luke Carter (A) over Carter Markwardt (CL) (Dec 7-1) 152: Brandon Harris (A) over Hunter Rieck (CL) (MD 17-8) 160: Hayden Rieck (CL) over Colby Jennings (A) (Fall 2:19) 170: Jagger O`Neall (A) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 3:46) 182: Sammel Reitz (A) over Caden Cavett (CL) (Fall 1:22) 195: Chase Roof (A) over Max Orchard (CL) (Fall 0:36) 220: Cohen Reffer (A) over Dylan Evenson (CL) (Dec 6-5) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) over Cody Nielson (A) (Fall 1:15) 106: Dravin Richardson (A) over (CL) (For.) 113: Elijah Wilhite (A) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:15) 120: Jacob Zabka (A) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 3:14)

132: Marcus Skidmore (CL) over Matthew Harms (IFA) (Fall 0:52) 138: Brody Hoversten (IFA) over Tyler Lefevre (C) (Fall 0:33) 145: Carter Markwardt (CL) over Tucker Hejlik (IFA) (Dec 6-2) 152: Evan Ackerman (IFA) over Hunter Rieck (CL) (Dec 4-2) 160: Hayden Rieck (CL) over Aaron Halverson (IFA) (Fall 3:05) 170: Sam Sestina (CL) over Fischer Brogden (IFA) (Fall 1:34) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over (IFA) (For.) 195: Max Orchard (CL) over (IFA) (For.) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over (IFA) (For.) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) over (IFA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Andon Barrick (IFA) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:28) 120: Kaden Meyer (IFA) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 1:18) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Keaton Mulford (IFA) (Fall 0:27)