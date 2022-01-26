Grapplers give Mason City a tough battle

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake held a lead over Mason City, but saw it slip away in a hard-fought match with their county rival last week. Mason City earned a 40-36 win.

Hayden Rieck gave the Lions a good start with a fall in 5:34 at 160-pounds.

Mason City returned the favor at 170, but three straight forfeits gave the Lions a 24-6 lead. Aaron Richtsmeier added to it with a fall at 285 in 1:39.

Clear Lake forfeited at 106 and 113 and Mason City picked up a win by major decision at 120 to pull within eight, 30-22.

Max Currier got the Lions back on track at 126 with a fall in 1:41 against Kevin Carney, but that was all Clear Lake could get. Mason City swept the final four matches for a win.

“We knew as a team that it would come right down to one or two matches and that is exactly what happened,” said Lions Coach Evan Johnson. “We built a big early lead in the dual but couldn’t quite hang on in the end. We wrestled some tough matches against some really good kids from there.”

MC 40, CL 36

160: Hayden Rieck (CLLA) over Ethan Olsen (MACI) (Fall 5:34) 170: Ben Lorence (MACI) over Hayden Bergman (CLLA) (Fall 5:05) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) over (MACI) (For.) 195: Jacob Schoby (CLLA) over (MACI) (For.) 220: Max Orchard (CLLA) over (MACI) (For.) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CLLA) over Aidin Askildson (MACI) (Fall 1:39) 106: Kale DiMarco (MACI) over (CLLA) (For.) 113: Reed Kruger (MACI) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Paul Fabian (MACI) over Noah Potter (CLLA) (MD 8-0) 126: Max Currier (CLLA) over Kevin Carney (MACI) (Fall 1:41) 132: Jace Rhodes (MACI) over Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) (Fall 3:21) 138: Cooper Wiemann (MACI) over Carter Perry (CLLA) (TF 18-3 2:44) 145: Hale Rhodes (MACI) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (MD 9-1) 152: Seth Ihlenfeldt (MACI) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Dec 7-5)

JV

113: Haley Jackson (CLLA) over Kamina Munson (MACI) (Dec 9-5) 113: Layla Phillips (MACI) over Haley Jackson (CLLA) (Fall 3:22) 126: Gavin Sandoval (MACI) over Cooper Cooke (CLLA) (Fall 5:05) 145: Kyleigh James (MACI) over Olivia Fausnaugh (CLLA) (Fall 3:19) 152: Lincoln Allsbrook (CLLA) over Alfonso Villareal (MACI) (Fall 1:33)