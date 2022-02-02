Grapplers getting ready for Sectionals

Tyler LeFevre, who wrestles at 132 pounds, pinned Sean Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in 2:58. He also pinned his Lake Mills opponent at a home dual Thursday night.

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers wrapped up regular season competition with dual meets against Lake Mills and Hampton-Dumont-CAL Thursday. The matches were good preparation for the Sectional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Lions will compete at Osage High School. The field includes: Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Osage.

Thursday night Clear Lake fell to H-D-CAL by a score of 60-18 and Lake Mills topped the Lions, 48-26.

“We are continuing to wrestle tough and our effort is still great, but we just need to put a full meet together,” said Clear Lake Coach Evan Johnson after Thursday’s triangular. “I fully believe that we are getting closer and closer to wrestling our best as a team and hopefully we are able to put it all together this weekend at Sectionals and keep some seasons going.”

Clear Lake’s Max Currier (126) and Tyler LeFevre (132) won both of their matches by fall.

Dylan Evenson (220) pinned his H-D-CAL opponent in 5:20 to go 1-1 on the night.

Aaron Richtsmeier (285) also went 1-1, picking up a victory in the Lake Mills match by fall in 1:36.

Hayden Rieck was a 5-2 winner in the Lake Mills match.

Lake Mills 48, CL 26

220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over (LAMI) (For.) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) over Broodie Lawson (LAMI) (Fall 1:36) 106: Lucas Oldenkamp (LAMI) over (CL) (For.) 113: Hayden Helgeson (LAMI) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 1:36) 120: Geraldo Vazquez (LAMI) over (CL) (For.) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Carter Christianson (LAMI) (Fall 0:59) 132: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Justin Rygh (LAMI) (Fall 0:29) 138: Garrett Ham (LAMI) over Carter Perry (CL) (Dec 7-6) 145: Hayden Brua (LAMI) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (Fall 3:48) 152: Alex Beaty (LAMI) over Hunter Rieck (CL) (Fall 1:03) 160: Hayden Rieck (CL) over Beau Kaufman (LAMI) (Dec 5-3) 170: Austin Stene (LAMI) over Hayden Bergman (CL) (Fall 1:29) 182: Brett Peterson (LAMI) over Kaleb Hambly (CL) (Dec 8-2) 195: Wyatt Hanna (LAMI) over (CL) (For.) (CL unsportmen like -1.0)

H-D 60, CL 18

182: Braden Hansen (H) over (CL) (For.) 195: Isaac Heilskov (H) over (CL) (For.) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over Cole Freerks (H) (Fall 5:20) 285: Carter Heilskov (H) over Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) (Fall 1:32) 106: Jayson Stevens (H) over (CL) (For.) 113: Jack Showalter (H) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:44) 120: Charlie Showalter (H) over (CL) (For.) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Colin Bird (H) (Fall 0:24) 132: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Sean Heilskov (H) (Fall 2:58) 138: Taylor Mahler (H) over Carter Perry (CL) (Fall 0:46) 145: Karter Janssen (H) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (Dec 7-3) 152: Jakyb Kapp (H) over Hunter Rieck (CL) (Dec 5-3) 160: Carl Barkema (H) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Fall 1:09) 170: Tate Schmitt (H) over Hayden Bergman (CL) (Fall 0:49)