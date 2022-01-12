Grapplers fall to Humboldt; host Invitational

(Above)Marcus Skidmore, who wrestles at 138 pounds, eyes up his Humboldt competitor at a home meet.

by Marianne Gasaway

It was a big week for local wrestlers to take to the mats at home. Clear Lake hosted Humboldt in a North Central Conference dual meet Thursday, then welcomed seven teams to a local invitational Saturday.

Humboldt 65, CL 6

The Lions opened the new year with a conference dual against Humboldt. The Wildcats dominated the event, 65-6.

“We had a couple of very close matches that didn’t go our way in the end, so our goal was to try and get those close ones turned around in our favor moving forward,” said Head Coach Evan Johnson.

Clear Lake’s lone win came at 220-pounds, when Dylan Evanson pinned Taner McKimmey in 3:18.

CL Invitational

The Clear Lake invitational was held Saturday with eight teams competing. Algona, Charles City, Emmetsburg, Forest City, North Butler-Clarksville, Okoboji-HMS and West Fork attended. Emmetsburg took home the title with 220 team points. Algona was a close second with 208. The remaining scores were: North Butler 166, Okoboji 142, Charles City 132.5, Forest City 122.5, Clear Lake 75, West Fork 41.5.

The Lions put two wrestlers up on the podium.

Tyler LeFevre (132) and Kaleb Hambly (182) both wrestled very well and both ended up placing third; each had been seeded fourth in the tournament.

“We were a little short handed with injuries Saturday, but had some JV kids step up to get some varsity experience,” said Coach Evan Johnson. “It is always encouraging to see some of the younger kids step up and not shy away from competing. Hopefully this week we can get some kids healthy and get them ready to move forward to have a big end of the year.”

The Lions will be at Hampton-Dumont Thursday, Jan. 13, to compete in a triangular with St. Ed’s. Saturday, Jan. 15, the team will travel to Osage for an invitational. Tuesday, Jan. 18, they will be in Mason City for a dual meet.

Humboldt 65, CL 6

138: Jase Goodell (H) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA11-4) 160: Landon Halverson (H) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Dec 6-5) 170: Christian Alcala (H) over Caden Cavett (CL) (Fall 1:44) 182: Gaige Allen (H) over Kaleb Hambly (CL) (Dec 3-2) 195: Christian Lee (H) over Jacob Schoby (CL) (Fall 5:39) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over Tanner McKimmey (H) (Fall 3:18) 285: Tayeton Lohaus (H) over Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) (Fall 0:31) 106: Cyler Cirks (H) over (CL) (For.) 113: Owen Mayall (H) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:19) 120: Tyce Clarken (H) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 2:34) 126: Jayden Gargano (H) over Cooper Cooke (CL) (Fall 0:50) 132: Dusty Pate (H) over Tyler Lefevre (CL) (Dec 8-2)