Grapplers compete in NCC dual and Battle of Waterloo

(Above) Max Currier (132) dominated at a home dual meet on Thursday night. He recorded two pins against C-G-Dows and Webster City opponents. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers hosted North Central Conference foes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Webster City last week. The Lions were a bit shorthanded, due to illness, in the duals, as well as at the Battle of Waterloo over the weekend.

NCC dual meets

Max Currier (132) and Hunter Rieck (152) recorded falls and Kaleb Hambly (182) and Tyler LeFevre (138) won by decision against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Thursday night. The Cowboys pinned seven Lions on their way to a 54-18 victory.

Webster City was equally dominant in a 58-18 victory over the Lions.

Currier recorded his second fall on the night for a win in 2:34 at 126-pounds. Hunter Rieck also pinned his opponent at 152 in 3:26. His brother, Kaleb, earned his second win with a 12-6 decision at 182-pounds. Marcus Skidmore posted a 3-2 decision at 132-pounds to round out Clear Lake’s scoring.

Battle of Waterloo

Friday and Saturday the Lions competed at the Battle of Waterloo and had some tough matches against good teams.

Clear Lake started the tournament wrestling Osage and fell 71-6, with Kaleb Hambly getting the only win of the dual. Hambly pinned his opponent in 3:08 at 182-pounds.

Next, the Lions wrestled Iowa City, City High and picked up a big win, 42-35. Hunter and Hayden Rieck pinned their opponents at 152 and 160 respectively. Kaleb Hambly did the same at 182. Heavyweights Dylan Evenson (220) and Aaron Richtsmeier (285) finished off the match with pins. The Lions also received points for two Iowa City forfeits.

Cedar Rapids Prairie was the opponent in the match for fifth place. The Lions fell, 56-21. Max Currier (126), Hunter Rieck (152) and Dylan Evenson (220) won by pin. Kaleb Hambly was a 7-3 winner at 182.

“Coming out of Friday at 1-2 and wrestling above our seed was a huge accomplishment for the team,” said Clear Lake Coach Evan Johnson. “Saturday we ran into some trouble with our pool play. We ended up going 0-3 for the day with a 55-23 loss to Waterloo East, a 38-36 loss to Wapsie Valley and a 51-27 loss to Davenport Assumption. The dual record wasn’t great for the week but we have improved greatly and the kids are still working hard and are committed to getting better.”

C-G-D 54, CL 18

182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Nash Lienemann (CLGO) (Dec 2-0) 195: Mason Allen (CLGO) over Max Orchard (CL) (Fall 0:22) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Daniel Chavez (CLGO) over Dylan Evenson (CL) (Fall 0:38) 106: Dietrich Woodley (CLGO) over (CL) (For.) 113: Rigo Bobadilla (CLGO) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:14) 120: Et(CL)han Traub (CLGO) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 3:56) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Jacob Ingebritson (CLGO) (Fall 0:14) 132: Caleb Seaba (CLGO) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (Fall 3:20) 138: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Jackson Beisel (CLGO) (Dec 7-4) 145: Cale Kirstein (CLGO) over (CL) (DQ) 152: Hunter Rieck (CL) over Luke Brownell (CLGO) (Fall 1:26) 160: Garrett Seaba (CLGO) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Fall 0:52) 170: Mack Seaba (CLGO) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 2:00)

WC 58, CL 18

160: Brady Jessen (WECI) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (MD 11-2) 170: Evan Estlund (WECI) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 1:26) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Dylan Burnette-Bingham (WECI) (Dec 12-6) 195: CJ Hisler (WECI) over Max Orchard (CL) (Fall 0:20) 220: Jaxon Cherry (WECI) over Dylan Evenson (CL) (Fall 1:59) 285: Landon Griffin (WECI) over (CL) (For.) 106: Addison Scott (WECI) over (CL) (For.) 113: Carson Doolittle (WECI) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 1:04) 120: Camron Phetxoumphone (WECI) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 3:21) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Tristan Mason (WECI) (Fall 2:34) 132: Marcus Skidmore (CL) over Antwoine Phabmixay (WECI) (Dec 3-2) 138: Luke Estlund (WECI) over Tyler Lefevre (CL) (Fall 3:52) 145: Austin Mason (WECI) over Leland DeJesus (CL) (Fall 2:49) 152: Hunter Rieck (CL) over Jordan Vankham (WECI) (Fall 3:26)

Osage 71, CL 6

106: Garrett Tusler (OSAG) over (CL) (For.) 113: Preston Beyer (OSAG) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 1:19) 120: Darren Adams (OSAG) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 4:35) 126: Tucker Stangel (OSAG) over Max Currier (CL) (Dec 5-4) 132: Spencer Adams (OSAG) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (Fall 3:55) 138: Nolan Heard (OSAG) over Tyler Lefevre (CL) (Dec 10-4) 145: Chase Thomas (OSAG) over Carter Markwardt (CL) (Fall 0:57) 152: Max Gast (OSAG) over Hunter Rieck (CL) (TF 20-4 5:33) 160: Nicholas Fox (OSAG) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Fall 1:47) 170: Jake Miller (OSAG) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 1:40) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Ledger Nehls (OSAG) (Fall 3:08) 195: Cole Jeffries (OSAG) over Max Orchard (CL) (Fall 2:09) 220: Barrett Muller (OSAG) over Dylan Evenson (CL) (Fall 2:29) 285: Mac Muller (OSAG) over Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) (Fall 1:10)

CL 42, IC City High 35

106: Kendall Kurtz (ICCH) over (CL) (For.) 113: Haley Jackson (CL) over (ICCH) (For.) 120: Cale Seaton (ICCH) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 3:01) 126: Kael Kurtz (ICCH) over Max Currier (CL) (Dec 6-2) 132: Zach Fern (ICCH) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (Fall 1:57) 138: Jake Mitchell (ICCH) over Tyler Lefevre (CL) (Fall 1:09) 145: Ryan Ott (ICCH) over Carter Markwardt (CL) (TF 23-7 4:28) 152: Hunter Rieck (CL) over Kale Clark (ICCH) (Fall 1:14) 160: Hayden Rieck (CL) over Jesse Hendershot (ICCH) (Fall 1:01) 170: Drew Nye (ICCH) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Dec 18-13) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Juan Martinez (ICCH) (Fall 0:25) 195: Jacob Schoby (CL) over (ICCH) (For.) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over Cameron Lacina (ICCH) (Fall 1:24) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) over Dieme Lipanda (ICCH) (Fall 2:44)

CR Prairie 56, CL 21

113: Blake Gioimo (PCR) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:59) 120: Alex Bumba (PCR) over Noah Potter (CL) (Fall 3:01) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Tyler Lee (PCR) (Fall 1:09) 132: Wyatt Vlasek (PCR) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (TF 16-1 4:21) 138: Colin Winborn (PCR) over Tyler Lefevre (CL) (Fall 3:20) 145: Logan Redig (PCR) over Carter Markwardt (CL) (Fall 1:32) 152: Hunter Rieck (CL) over Mitch Mahoney (PCR) (Fall 2:23) 160: Nick Smith (PCR) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Dec 5-2) 170: Cole Smith (PCR) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 2:30) 182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Tate Joens (PCR) (Dec 7-3) 195: Henry Hynek (PCR) over Jacob Schoby (CL) (Fall 1:56) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over Muhanned Al-Suleiman (PCR) (Fall 1:16) 285: Carter Dawley (PCR) over Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) (Fall 1:12) 106: Carson Wold (PCR) over (CL) (For.)